LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers will take on the University of Louisiana at Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. in Death Valley.
Second Quarter: 17-7 LSU
9:30 p.m. – Halftime
3:34 – ULM: Quarterback Rhett Rodriguez passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Boogie Knight for 28 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Calum Sutherland scores. Current Score: 17-7
9:19 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Malik Nabers for 67 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 17-0
12:05 – LSU: Kicker Cade York scores a 27-yard field goal. Current Score: 10–0
First Quarter: 7-0 LSU
8:42 p.m. – End of the first quarter.
11:49 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson runs for three yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 7-0
8:04 p.m. – LSU wins the coin toss and kicks off.
Watch for live game updates.