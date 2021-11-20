LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LSU Tigers (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers will take on the University of Louisiana at Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. in Death Valley.

Second Quarter: 17-7 LSU

9:30 p.m. – Halftime

3:34 – ULM: Quarterback Rhett Rodriguez passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Boogie Knight for 28 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Calum Sutherland scores. Current Score: 17-7

9:19 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Malik Nabers for 67 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 17-0

12:05 – LSU:  Kicker Cade York scores a 27-yard field goal. Current Score: 100

First Quarter: 7-0 LSU

8:42 p.m. – End of the first quarter.

11:49 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson runs for three yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 7-0

8:04 p.m. – LSU wins the coin toss and kicks off.

Watch for live game updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss