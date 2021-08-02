Local agencies, area hospitals to meet to discuss emergency COVID response plan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, a meeting between hospitals, first responders and other public and private agencies will be held at Shreveport’s Homeland Security Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to put in place an emergency COVID-19 response plan.

According to Clarence Reese, public information officer for the Shreveport Fire Department, New Orleans has put an emergency plan in place should the need for medical care stretch public agencies beyond their capacity.

Just last weekend, Reese said four Shreveport Fire Department’s ambulances were out of commission and the department had to borrow an ambulance from the Bossier City Fire Department and enlist the aid of Ballentine Ambulance Services, a private company.

Reece said although the Shreveport Fire Department supplied the equipment and the personnel for the Bossier ambulance, the Ballentine ambulance used its own equipment and personnel.

By the end of the day Monday, Reese said three of Shreveport’s ambulances were expected to be repaired, but the Ballentine ambulance will remain at Fire Station No. 13 at 5915 W. 70th Street for the time being.

When an emergency plan is in place, private ambulances are paid for by the government entity that made an emergency declaration, meaning if it is the state, bills are submitted to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness; if federal, bills are paid by FEMA.

