BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lawmakers in Louisiana gathered Wednesday, May 4 to consider a bill that would criminalize abortion.

HB813 proposes, among other things, to change current laws so that the word “person” includes a human being from the moment of fertilization and that the term, “unborn child” becomes defined as an individual human being from fertilization until birth.

Capitol is jammed packed today. A lot of the folks down in this hallway are talking about Danny McCormick’s bill that would increase prosecution of abortion #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/6wnNvNpQSh — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2022

He plans to bring amendment that would allow the AG to go over a DA who chooses not to prosecute someone on this issue. The DAA President tells me that’s unconstitutional without a constitutional amendment pic.twitter.com/cAp7pW1Llk — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2022

The House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice convened Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to address multiple bills.

HB813 is fourth on the agenda, and lawmakers began to address it shortly after 1 p.m.

The bill is now being heard. He says the state has defied federal government by legalizing medical marijuana so it can “do it again to protect baby’s lives” — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2022

One community representative who spoke up during the meeting read a letter that was written to her from a woman who adopted a child.

Part of the letter said, “The gift you gave us will be cherished above anything else in our lives.” The letter’s writer went on to vow that she would raise the child to have reverence for God.

After reading the letter, the community representative who read the letter to the committee went on to tearfully declare that she was the birthmother of the child that was adopted by the woman who wrote the letter.

She then asked lawmakers to make a decision based on their value of life, and emphasized how valuable adoption can be as an option for pregnant women, as opposed to abortion.

An attorney named Susan Raborn also spoke during the meeting and said she regularly encourages women not to get abortions.

During her testimony, she mentioned that she feels certain individuals encourage abortion as a way of encouraging the killing of “minority babies.”

A woman testifying brings up the opposition point of how removing access to abortion would greatly impact minority women. She calls them “the KKK” and says “they love killing minority babies” — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2022

Raborn also explained that in her youth she’d had many successes in life, and that in hopes of continuing to achieve success, she chose to have an abortion.

Raborn concluded by saying, “At the end of the day when you’re 61 years old, you’re still living with the fact that you killed your babies.” She then urged lawmakers to end abortion.

Another community representative who followed Raborn’s testimony relayed her long and painful ordeal to attempt to conceive via IVF.

She used it as an example to illustrate that the painful process was her choice and that lawmakers would not have had the right to demand that she participate in such medical procedures related to reproduction.

She also mentioned that HB813 would possibly criminalize certain aspects of IVF.

In concluding her remarks, she urged lawmakers to dismiss HB813 and to, instead, focus on enacting laws related to the comprehensive education to prevent unplanned pregnancy.

Opposition points out that people can be charge with murder for IVF if not all the embryo are successful — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2022 The bill passed, 7-2, around 2 p.m.

The bill passes 7-2 — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2022

