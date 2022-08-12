NEW ORLEANS (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied an appeal from a Shreveport clinic seeking to reimpose a block on the state’s abortion trigger laws pending any legal challenges.

According to a statement from Pro-Life Louisiana released Friday, the Louisiana Supreme Court denied the appeal filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights on Aug. 4 asking the state’s highest court to reverse the First Circuit Court of Appeals decision that effectively closed three abortion clinics in the state.

CRR filed the lawsuit on behalf of June Medical Services, which operates Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport. The appeal is the latest in the legal battle following the reversal of Roe v. Wade that has resulted in the bans being allowed to take effect three times and blocked twice as each side files emergency requests for “relief.”

The bans went back into effect on July 29 after the decision by the First Circuit Court of Appeals to lift the preliminary injunction on abortion.

The trigger laws will remain in effect in Louisiana pending any further legal action.