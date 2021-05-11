Louisiana Workforce Commission to hold Job Fair Wednesday in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Louisiana Workforce Commission, 4000 Viking Drive, Suite B in Bossier City.

The commission suggests job seekers come “dressed for success” and bring their resumes.

Jobs range from call center and customer service representative, office manager and retail clerks to loader operator, telecommunication tech, small engine repair, journeyman carpenter and many more.