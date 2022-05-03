NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Supreme Court issued a ruling Tuesday denying Grover Cannon’s request to have his 2019 conviction for the first-degree murder of Shreveport police officer Thomas LaValley vacated.

In a unanimous decision, the seven justices of the Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a writ submitted by Cannon, effectively making it the end of the road for the man whose attorneys managed to drag his case out over more than four years.

In November 2019, Cannon was convicted of first-degree murder in the August 2015 shooting death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley. LaValley, 29, was shot numerous times after he responded to a disturbance call at Cannon’s home in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Although Cannon’s conviction made him eligible for the death penalty, the jury voted to sentence him to life in prison without possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Still, Cannon appealed his conviction to Louisiana’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals, claiming his trial court defense attorney, Dwight Doskey of the Capital Defense Project of Southwest Louisiana, violated his civil rights by not putting on the defense Cannon wanted but instead presenting a self-defense argument.

Cannon wanted his attorneys to argue he wasn’t in the Queensborough home when LeValley was shot. But rather than blame his attorney, Cannon blamed presiding Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel, who he said shouldn’t have allowed Doskey to proceed with the defense his team prepared over the four years leading up to the trial.

However, in January, two months after the case was argued in Louisiana’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals, Cannon’s appeal was denied.

The appellate judges reviewed Cannon’s trial and wrote in their opinion that in reading the actual record, they found that Cannon’s attorney did exactly what Cannon asked and “clearly expressed the defendant’s assertion he did not commit the crime.”

It was that ruling that the Supreme Court justices upheld Tuesday by denying to hear the case.