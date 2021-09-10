LSP addresses recent use of force incidents, discuss changes made in department

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana State Police Department will host a press conference to address recent reports regarding use of force incidents and to discuss department reform.

Colonel Davis began the press conference reflecting on the impact left by Hurricane Ida on Louisiana. He says that over 150 troopers and DPS employees were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Davis says he made a point to make significant changes to the police force under his administration. He strives to improve his administration every day.

“I do not condone any use of excessive force and nor do I accept it in my administration…your gun should not be the first tool you use, we do understand other instances may require lethal use,” said Davis.

He says he will hold individuals who violate the laws and rules accountable for their actions.

In regards to the Ronald Greene case, Davis said after investigating, he learned that the body-cam footage from Lt. John Clary was omitted from the original file.

Colonel Davis says he would release more evidence because it would effectively communicate the facts of the case, give the citizens of the community reassurance that LSP is doing their jobs. However, there are consequences on prematurely releasing evidence.

Significant changes have been made to LSP under the Davis administration. He said he wants to establish accountability in the force and wants to continue to serve and protect the communities LSP serves. Davis wants to stress the importance of

Here is a list of some of the changes:

Diversify the command team

Policies duty to intervene, all officers are required to intervine when expected

Mandate on body cam footage and will be reviewed by supervisers over time

Ban on choke holds, mandate that all troopers carry less than lethal weapons

Mandated bias training

Davis says he is working to be transparent as the law allows. He says LSP is a part of the communities and that the community can count on them, and they are working to becoming better every day.

“We are not just sitting on the interstate, we are working to give the community protection and finding better ways to work with our communities,” Davis said.

On Sept. 10, Congressman Troy Carter wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for the Department of Justice to conduct a full investigation into the practices at the Louisiana State Police.

“The department has displayed consistent and blatant disregard for the rule of law and accountability practices regarding excessive use of force by police,” said Congressman Carter. “It is clear that the LSP will not clean up its own house, and I have no faith they are capable of policing themselves. Had it not been for the work of investigative journalists, we may never have heard of Ronald Greene.”

Congressman Carter released a statement in May after the release of the previously withheld video footage depicting the death of Ronald Greene.

“I call on the Department of Justice to conduct a full and expedited pattern-or-practice investigation of LSP,” wrote Congressman Carter. “Only with an in-depth investigation can we ensure transparency and accountability within the Louisiana State Police Department, despite their sworn oaths to protect and serve.”

