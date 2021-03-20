LSU Health offering Saturday COVID-19 vaccinations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport is offering COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday across northwest Louisiana.

The vaccine is currently available for those 16 and older with at least one qualifying health condition.

Click here for the full list of those eligible.

Individuals 16-64 must self-attest at least one of the qualifying conditions to be eligible for vaccination. The full list of qualifying health conditions can be found on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website and at www.lsuhs.edu. Residents in this group may indicate their pre-existing condition(s) when pre-registering at www.lsuhs.edu.

Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church

8200 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport

9 AM – 12 PM

Pfizer vaccine

Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral

4725 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport

2 PM – 5 PM

Pfizer vaccine

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

Educators include teachers, support staff, daycare workers. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.

9 AM – 12 Noon, Pfizer, EDUCATORS ONLY

1 PM – 4 PM, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, OPEN TO PUBLIC