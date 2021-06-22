LSU Health to get $9.4 million in funding to build its own water source

Oschner LSU Health and other Shreveport area hospitals are dealing with low water pressure due to severe winter weather.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Sen. Greg Tarver Tarver (D-Dist. 39) on Tuesday announced that $9.4 million in funding has been allocated for LSU Health Shreveport to build its own water source, according to state Sen. Greg Tarver (D-Dist. 39).

The record-setting freezes in February cut off water supply to the campus, forcing many departments and facilities to close. The Trauma One Center, which provides critical emergency health services to the community, was one of the facilities impacted.

Funding will come from a $7.5 million general obligation fund, with an additional $1.9 million coming from the state general fund, both of which are in this year’s proposed capital outlay budget and the capital outlay program for state government, institutions and other public entities.

Tarver said, “This is an excellent and needed project for the LSU Health Shreveport campus. The water system will help the campus to continue educating and serving the community, even in times

of crisis.”

The Emergency Water Services Project will allow LSU Health Shreveport to have access to its own emergency water supply, preventing future closures of critical units because of an insufficient amount of water.