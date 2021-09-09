LSU students required to show proof of vaccination, COVID test results by Friday or risk being unenrolled

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU students will be required to show proof of receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine dose, proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or proof of a positive COVID-19 test — or risk being unenrolled, according to the university.

The university sent the message to students via email on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The message also stated that unenrolled students would receive a “prorated tuition refund.”

Students have until Friday, Sept. 10 to submit proof of vaccination or test results to LSU.