LSUS campus closed through Wednesday; all classes taught remotely through Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to water pressure issues, the LSU Shreveport campus will remain closed through Wednesday.

Face-to-face classes, however, will be taught remotely through Friday. Students who attend LSUS are asked to check their Moodle account or contact their instructors for further information.

Students enrolled in online classes will continue their regular schedules.

On Wednesday, the university will issue a statement regarding Campus operations for the remainder of the week.