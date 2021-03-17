LSU’s spring game set for April 17th

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s National L Club Spring Game presented by Tony Chachere’s will kickoff at noon CT at Saturday, April 17 in Tiger Stadium.

The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ as well as being broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and on the internet at www.LSUsports.net.

Details in regards to stadium protocols and pre-game activities will be announced in the near future.

For more information on the LSU National L Club Spring Game presented by Tony Chachere’s visit www.LSUsports.net or download the LSU Sports mobile app.

{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}