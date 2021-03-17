LSU’s spring game set for April 17th

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s National L Club Spring Game presented by Tony Chachere’s will kickoff at noon CT at Saturday, April 17 in Tiger Stadium.
The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ as well as being broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and on the internet at www.LSUsports.net.
Details in regards to stadium protocols and pre-game activities will be announced in the near future.
{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}
