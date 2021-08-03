Man taped to seat on Frontier flight after allegedly groping, assaulting flight attendants

MIAMI (WJW) – An Ohio man was taped to his seat by other passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight after allegedly assaulting and groping flight attendants on the plane.

Maxwell Berry, 22, faces three charges of battery in the case.

Maxwell Berry (Photo Credit: Miami-Dade County Police Department)

According to a report from the Miami-Dade County Police Department, Berry was on the flight from Philadelphia to Miami the afternoon of July 31.

The report states he ordered three alcoholic beverages from a flight attendant, and then brushed an empty cup against the attendant’s backside. He then allegedly spilled a new drink on his shirt and went to the bathroom, coming out shirtless.

The attendant told him to put on a shirt and helped him get a new shirt out of his carry-on.

Berry continued to walk around the plane and then groped the breasts of a second flight attendant, according to the police report. He then allegedly put his arms around the two attendants and groped their breasts.

Berry is also accused of punching a third flight attendant in the face after the attendant took over the job of monitoring the 22-year-old, asking him several times to calm down and remain seated.

A fight then ensued, and nearby passengers restrained Berry and taped him to his seat, tying him with a seatbelt extender for the rest of the flight, according to the police report.

Berry was arrested when the plane landed.

Frontier Airlines issued the following statement:

“During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of an investigation.”

