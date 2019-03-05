Mardi Gras underway in New Orleans
NBC NEWS - The city of New Orleans is taking the meaning of indulgence to a whole new level in honor of Mardi Gras, which means Fat Tuesday in French.
It's the last day of the Carnival season, and always falls the day before Ash Wednesday, which is the first day of Lent.
More: https://nbcnews.to/2TtBlrs
More Stories
-
The Shreveport Police Department is hiring for their July class.
-
Live Weather Update 3/5/19 830pm: Tonight's agenda: 1. Another freeze…
-
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) - The youngest victim was 6, the oldest 89.…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.