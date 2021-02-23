Marion County Judge issues 7-day Disaster Declaration effective immediately

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur has issued a seven-day Disaster Declaration for Marion County, Texas.

LaFleur issued the declaration Tuesday morning to help Marion County residents who suffered widespread damages due to last week’s winter storm, which included loss of life, and property as a result of the severe ice and snowstorm.

The declaration was issued to help protect and rehabilitate property, some of which suffered severe damages.

This declaration of a local state of disaster activates the Marion County Emergency Plan to assist stricken citizens in a variety of ways.

Although the declaration can only be enforced for seven days, it can be continued or renewed by the Marion County Commissioners Court.

To read the entire Declaration, download the PDF below: