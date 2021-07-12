Marshall Police: One dies, another injured in Sunday two-vehicle crash in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead, and another is being treated for injuries following a late Sunday morning two-vehicle crash in Marshall.

Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, 66, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene by Marshall Justice of the Peace Clairce Watkins, while Katrail Ray Flanagan of Marshall, was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Just before noon Sunday, Marshall police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 5100 block of Victory Drive.

Wilbert was driving a 2002 Buick Century in the westbound inside lane in the 5100 block of Victory Drive when Flanagan, who was behind him in the westbound lane driving a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe struck Wilbert’s Buick.

The impact caused both vehicles to spin out of control, and crash.

Neither driver had passengers.

Marshall police continue to investigate the accident.