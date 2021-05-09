Medina Spirit, winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, fails drug test

LEXINGTON, Ky. (NBC) – The horse that won the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit, has failed a drug test, the horse’s Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said Sunday.

In a news conference Sunday morning, Baffert said the winning horse tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone, 11 picograms above the legal limit in Kentucky, according to NBC Lexington affiliate WLEX.

“Yesterday, I got the biggest gut punch in racing for something I didn’t do,” Baffert said, according to WLEX. “It’s disturbing.”

Baffert said he didn’t know why Medina would have tested positive for the drug and called the incident “a complete injustice.”

The test doesn’t automatically disqualify Medina Spirit, as Derby officials await results from another sample to come back before making a decision.

Medina Spirit won the prestigious race on May 1, giving Baffert a record seven derby wins.

Churchill Downs, the host of the Derby, did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday. By Ben Kesslen