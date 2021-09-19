Two pilots injured when military training jet crashes into Lake Worth neighborhood, damaging homes

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian (left) and Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur held an afternoon press conference Sunday afternoon giving preliminary details of the Sunday morning military training jet crash in a Lake Worth neighborhood. (Photo courtesy Lake Worth Police Department)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A military training jet crashed into a Lake Worth neighborhood Sunday morning, injuring both pilots, one critically, and damaging the neighborhood.

In a statement issued around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Fort Worth Fire Department said around 11 a.m. Sunday the military jet landed in a residential area in the 4000 block of Tejas Trail in a Lake Worth neighborhood, just north of Fort Worth.

According to the statement, the two pilots ejected from the plane, one of whom suffered critical injuries and was flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, while the other was taken by ambulance to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth.

Three homes were damaged in the crash, and three residents in those homes were treated for minor injuries at the scene and released. There were some fires, which the statement said are under control, but 44 homes in the area were left without power.

Public Safety officials from multiple agencies, along with military personnel continue to be on the scene to investigate the crash and provide security.

The statement confirmed that two off-duty Fort Worth Fire Department firefighters witnessed the crash and immediately responded and were the first on the scene to provide assistance to the injured pilots.

