Miller County man dies in Texas vehicle/train crash

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly Miller County, Ark. man died Friday afternoon after being hit by a moving train in Cass County, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

James Martin, 92, died at the scene on County Road 4920, about two miles southeast of Bloomburg, Texas in Cass County.

The preliminary investigation, conducted by DPS Trooper Ethan Sartor, revealed that just before 3 p.m. Friday, Martin was crossing the railroad tracks on 4920 and failed to yield the right of way to a Union Pacific Freight Train traveling northbound.

The crash remains under investigation and additional information will be released when it is available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.