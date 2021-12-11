Minden Police: Woman charged in early-morning fatal stabbing of KC Chiefs’ cornerback’s brother

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The brother of Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was fatally stabbed late Friday night in Minden and a suspect has been charged with murder, according to Minden police.

Tqarontarion (“TQ”) Harrison, 32, was pronounced dead early Saturday morning, and 47-year-old Angela Washington has been charged with second-degree murder in his death, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, Minden police responded to reports of a vehicle that was wrecked outside Minden Medical Center.

When officers arrived, they discovered Harrison who had suffered a stab wound to the back. Although Harrison was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, his lung had been punctured by the knife and he was pronounced dead.

Minden Police detectives arrested Washington, who lives in the 500 of Moore Street, where the assault allegedly took place and recovered the weapon.

Sneed, 24, attended Minden High School and was a standout at Louisiana Tech, before the Chiefs drafted him in the fourth round in 2020.

On Saturday, the Chiefs added Sneed to the injury report, citing personal reasons, and is questionable for the Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.