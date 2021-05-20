Monroe Police investigate possible drowning of an infant

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they are investigating the possible drowning of an infant.

According to police, the incident happened near the 2000 block of South Grand Street. There are very few details at this time, but we do have a crew at the scene.

What we do know from police and our crew is someone was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and there is a large police presence in the area.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as it becomes available.