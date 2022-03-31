SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A nationwide study is now underway in Shreveport to help diagnose and treat Alzheimer’s disease.

The disease is a neurological disorder that slowly progresses, causing the brain to shrink and cells to die, according to the National Institute of Health. It’s a form of Dementia that affects all aspects of someone’s life. First diagnosed in 1906 by Dr. Alois Alzheimer who studied the brain tissue of a woman who died from an unusual mental illness.

Efforts to understand Alzheimer’s continue today with breakthroughs being made in Shreveport.

Dr. Pradeep Garg with the Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy in Shreveport has been studying Positron Emission Tomography, called PET Scans, to study disease. PET Scans use radioactive substances to visualize and measure changes in the body.

He’s joined a new collaboration with Dr. Roger Kelley who studies Neurology at LSU Health to use the PET Scans to analyze people’s brains for early signs of Alzheimer’s.

“So we are the only PET Imaging Center who is involved in the IDEAS Study to recruit Alzheimer’s patients for this study,” said Dr. Pradeep Garg, PH.D, Executive Director for the Center for Molecular Imaging & Therapy.

He said it allows patients in Louisiana to access advanced therapies and further knowledge of a disease that is so debilitating and affects millions of Americans.

“The CMET produces the tracers because Alzheimer’s is such a devastating disease. We all know that and if we’re able to potential stop it in it’s tracks and potentially find agents that can help cause some repairs, it’s an absolute blessing,” said Dr. Roger Kelley, Chairman and Professor of Neurology at LSU Health Shreveport.

The doctors said it advances Shreveport’s role in the worldwide medical field while letting local patients stay local without having to travel to participate in neurological studies.

The nationwide study is also focusing on underrepresented minorities and people living in undeserved areas.

Those interested in participating or learning more can contact LSU Health Shreveport Department of Neurology at (318) 675-8200.