Neighbors near Cross Lake express concerns over water levels rising

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Areas across Shreveport have seen up to seven inches of rain in the past few days. Residents who live near Cross Lake said they are beginning to worry as water levels increase.

“We want everybody to take all precautionary measures with your boats, make sure you lift them around your home. It should begin to recede where we are hoping it doesn’t reach any type of dangerous levels,” Councilwoman Tabata Taylor said.

Cross Lake is currently closed to the public but that didn’t stop people from driving by to take pictures of the flooded scene.



Taylor said right now the water levels are at 173.5 and in order for the lake to reach a dangerous flood level it would need to rise to 176.

“We all lived through the 2015 2016 floods so this is more so of a precautionary measure more than anything,” Taylor said.

However, for some people who live in the homes nearby, the increased water levels bring back a terrifying memory.

“Scary…very very scary. I went to bed at night woke up the next morning and couldn’t see any piers insight. The lake had crested and it was about halfway up my boathouse,” Geri Sumner said.

Shacarria Owens is a native of Shreveport who said she always comes to the area and has never seen it like this before.

“We don’t usually get flood levels here in Shreveport and if they do flood it is going to be bad for us,” Owens said.

Taylor said city and parish officials, as well as homeland security, are monitoring the lake’s progress overnight. The flood gates are currently open so the water can recede.

“We still want everyone to take all necessary precautions but also remember we will not open this up until we know it is safe to be on the lake,” Taylor said.

She urges that no one crosses over into the area and put themselves or others as risk.

“I’m just praying that maybe this time it would not be as bad as it was in 2016,” Sumner said.