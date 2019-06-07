Newborn dies after beating in Wisconsin home

(CNN/WISN) - Police say a two-month-old child is dead, a victim of domestic violence.

Jaquirion Dancer, just 2 months old, was the victim of a brutal beating that police say ultimately killed him.

Before 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the home for a domestic violence situation.

The baby was reportedly being held in mom's arms when the suspect started hitting the mom and the boy.

Jaquirion was so badly hurt during the beating, he was taken to a hospital. Later that night, Jaquirion died from his injuries.

