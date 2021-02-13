NPSO: Deputies witness as Minden couple ties the knot on Valentine’s Eve

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Webster Parish couple will wake up on Valentine’s Day morning as man and wife, thanks to an enterprising justice of the peace and two Natchitoches Parish deputies.

On Saturday morning, Natchitoches Justice of the Peace Patrice Harper contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and asked for help.

She said a Minden couple – John Sutton and Kelly Delmar – wanted to be married on the eve of Valentine’s Day. Their paperwork was in order but there was one slight hitch – they needed witnesses. Two of them.

at the Samuel Guy Bed & Breakfast that provides a venue for small weddings.



Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, along with all the deputies in the NPSO normally aid and assist in all kinds of functions, so Lt. Shane LaCaze and Deputy Chris Creighton immediately responded.

According to NPSO Capt. Tony Moran, the two men looked at each other, and said, “Why not…let’s do it,” and off they went.



LaCaze and Creighton arrived shortly thereafter at the wedding venue to witness Harper perform the service.



The deputies, who are often called to less festive occasions, were more than happy to accommodate, and the entire Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office offered congratulations to the lovebirds.