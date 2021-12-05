NPSO: Two women injured in early-morning head-on collision

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Two women suffered injuries in a head-on collision on Louisiana Highway 6 East near Natchitoches Sunday morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren Buchner, 22, of St. Maurice and4 40-year-old Melissa McClaine Donaway of Campti were injured in the crash and taken by ambulance from the scene to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with moderate non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 5:25 a.m. Sunday, NPSO Deputy Collin Crow was patrolling on Highway 6 East near Payne Sub-Division when he rolled up on a two-vehicle head-on crash. Reportedly, the road was blocked.

At that point, additional NPSO units responded, along with Louisiana State Police troopers and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS.

According to LSP, a Buchner was driving a 2015 Kia passenger car eastbound on Highway 6 when, for reasons under investigation, she apparently drifted across the centerline. Donaway, who was driving a 2017 Chrysler 300 took evasive action, which resulted in the Kia striking the Chrysler head-on near the centerline.

Chemical Test results are pending.

Louisiana State Police Troop E Trooper D. Morvant investigated the crash.