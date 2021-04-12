NRA urges members to oppose Shreveport City Council’s proposed handgun ordinance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Rifle Association on Monday posted an article on its website asking members to come out against an ordinance regarding handguns that is on the Shreveport City Council’s is on the April 13 Shreveport City Council’s agenda.

John Nickelson Shreveport City Council

The ordinance, introduced by Councilman John Nickelson (R-Dist. C), makes it a misdemeanor offense to leave a handgun in an unattended vehicle, unless the handgun is locked in the vehicle’s trunk, glove compartment, or locked in a container that is permanently attached to the vehicle’s interior and not in plain view.

In the post, the organization calls the proposed ordinance “anti-gun,” claiming it “flies in the face of Louisiana’s firearm preemption laws,” and encourages people to contact City Council members to express their opposition.

According to the NRA, the ordinance makes handguns “unavailable for use in any self-defense situations that may arise,” maintaining that firearm storage “should not be required via a “one-size-fits-all” approach through government mandate.”

In addition, the organization claims the ordinance is more restrictive than Louisiana law, which, it says, “provides explicit exemptions to this general prohibition on local gun control for a narrow set of measures.”

Adrian Perkins Shreveport Mayor

Also, the NRA claims the ordinance is in opposition to Louisiana law “provides explicit exemptions to this general prohibition on local gun control for a narrow set of measures. Local measures concerning the storage of firearms are not an enumerated exemption, and are therefore prohibited.

Claiming “through a misunderstanding of legal definitions,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a graduate of Harvard Law School, “intends to rapidly pass this legislation through the City Council.”

The NRA also tells members to contact Nickelson, a graduate of Virginia School of Law who served as a law clerk in the U.S Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit, who is licensed to practice law in both Louisiana and Texas “and urge him to pull this unnecessary measure.”