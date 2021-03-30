NW Louisiana: How to apply for COVID19 stimulus renter/landlord assistance

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, Bienville, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes are among the 57 parishes in Louisiana eligible for rental assistance through the COVID-19 stimulus package.

On March 5, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the launch of the new program, which will help Louisiana renters and landlords who experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

This new funding will allow the state to help more Louisianians and to expand the rental benefit by paying past due rent as far back as April 2020 and up to three months of forward rent.

Regional community outreach contacts have been designated to provide community organizations with a direct link to get information and help with any issues applicants might face.

In the stimulus package, $308 million has been earmarked for Louisiana to help meet the ongoing needs of renters and landlords impacted by COVID19.

The U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance -State Program is administered by the Louisiana Housing Corporation, in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Community Development.

Point person in administrating the program for Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, Bienville, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes is Glynn E. Price Jr., who can be reached at northwest@lastaterent.com; or at westcentral@lastaterent.com.

Caddo Parish is one of the seven jurisdictions with populations of 200,000 or more who were eligible to apply to receive direct allocations from the U.S. Treasury and will administer their own programs.

Here’s how residents of Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, Bienville, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes can apply for the program:

CREATE A PROFILE: Visit LAStateRent.com and click ‘APPLY NOW’ to access the application portal. Applicants will then be prompted to register with a unique username and password. Once created, begin the application process and access the application at any time to check on its status.

COMPLETE THE APPLICATION: The online application allows people to quickly enter personal and household information, the rental unit, household income sources and the COVID-19 financial impact to the household.

For a list of documents required and recommended in support of the application, refer to the checklist available on LAStateRent.com.

Either a renter or a landlord can start the application process, but both must submit information in order to be eligible.

Whichever party (renter or landlord) starts the application first will be required to invite the other to finish their part of the application.

SUBMIT: Once the required documentation is uploaded and the application indicates it is 100% complete, the system will prompt persons to submit the application. A confirmation email will follow submission. The individual’s landlord will also receive an email notifying them of the application and inviting them to complete the requirements necessary to process the application.

ELIGIBILITY REVIEW: Each application will be assigned to a case manager for review to ensure completeness and accuracy of all required eligibility documentation. Case managers will contact both renters and landlords via application portal to obtain any additional documentation required to complete processing.

APPROVAL NOTIFICATION: When rental assistance is approved, an email confirmation detailing the amount to be paid to the landlord on the applicant’s behalf will be received.

FUNDING: The landlord will be paid rental assistance on the applicant’s behalf in the form of an electronic funds transfer or via check.

People who need additional help with their applications for the State Program may call (877) 459-6555 to speak to a Program representative