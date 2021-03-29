NWS verifies 2 tornados in east Texas, 2 in northwest Louisiana on Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down Saturday evening in the Ark-La-Tex, claiming one life in Panola County, Texas, and leaving extensive damage in Panola and Rusk County in Texas, as well as in DeSoto and Caddo Parishes in Louisiana.

The first tornado, classified an EF2, touched down at 6:59 p.m. Saturday in Mount Enterprise in Rusk County and lifted at 7:29 p.m. northwest of Gary City in Panola County. The NWS estimated the tornado had a maximum width of 300 yards, with peak winds of 115 miles.

The second tornado, which included the fatality, also was classified an EF2 which touched down at 7:38 p.m. Saturday southeast and east of Carthage in Panola County and lifted at 8:05 p.m. nine miles west of Keachi. The estimated peak winds were 125 per hour and the maximum path was 1600 yards.

At 8:08 p.m., the third tornado, classified an E1, touched down four miles west of Keachi in Desoto Parish and lifted at 8:13 p.m. two miles northwest of Keachi. It had a peak wind of 93 miles per hour and a maximum width of 480 yards.

The fourth tornado, an EF1, touched down at 8:23 p.m. two miles southwest of Stonewall in Desoto Parish and lifted at 8:41, nine miles northeast of Stonewall in Caddo Parish. Its estimated peak wind was 105 miles per hour and maximum width was 675 yards.