Ochsner LSU Health announces expansion of services to rural areas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It just became a little easier for people in northwest Louisiana rural areas to get medical treatment.

On Tuesday, Ochsner LSU Health announced it is expanding its services in rural areas by collaborating with North Caddo Medical Center and DeSoto Regional Health Center, which will provide more efficient and convenient health care for area residents.

Department head/chairman at Ochsner LSU Dr. Charles Fox said there’s a “tremendous need for health care, especially in rural North Louisiana,” and Ochsner is trying create access points so patients can get the care.

He added that a large tele and digital platform gives medical availability to people through their smart form, calling it a “really, really neat approach to provide health care.”

“A healthy Louisiana is a productive Louisiana, and so we want all of our citizens to have all three legs of the stool, by that, I mean education, health care, and employment. so being in health care I kind of learned that we have only two legs of the stool,” Fox said.

Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner LSU, believes it’s a win-win all round. He said it’s not only expanding clinic access, it’s expanding specialty coverage. That means, he explained, physicians with specialties, such as oncology, or gastric andrology to go into the more rural setting and they provide clinic services on site.

Desoto Regional Health Center CEO Todd Eppler is excited about the collaboration and what it means for health care in his area, such as better access to health care, as well as “the next step in our evolution.”