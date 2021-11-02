One dead after single-vehicle crash in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Claiborne Parish Monday afternoon.
The crash happened Monday just before 3:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 161 north of LA Hwy 520.
According to Louisiana State Police, 40-year-old Tony Hicks Jr. was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro as he approached a curve and ran off the road. The vehicle then struck a tree.
Hicks was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police suspect high speeds were a factor in the crash.
According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, they have investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths in 2021.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!