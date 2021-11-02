One dead after single-vehicle crash in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Claiborne Parish Monday afternoon.

The crash happened Monday just before 3:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 161 north of LA Hwy 520.

According to Louisiana State Police, 40-year-old Tony Hicks Jr. was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro as he approached a curve and ran off the road. The vehicle then struck a tree.

Hicks was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police suspect high speeds were a factor in the crash.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, they have investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths in 2021.