One dies, another injured in north Caddo Parish crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in north Caddo Parish.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesdat a pickup driving northbound on Gilliam Scotts Slough Road pulled into the intersection at Louisiana Highway 2 and collided with a pickup driving westbound.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was not injured.

There were two occupants in the northbound vehicle. One died at the scene and the other was transported by North Caddo Ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health.

Highway 2 remains closed between Gilliam Scotts Slough and the Plain Dealing bridge while Caddo sheriff’s patrol deputies investigate the crash.