‘Out of the Closet’ becomes first LGBTQIA+ organization in Shreveport to provide clothes for trans community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport women say the LGBTQIA+ community in north Louisiana needs help, and they have started an organization to help gender non-conforming and transgender people find clothes that match their gender identity.

Sam Normand and Emily Hamann joined together and found ‘Out of the Closet’ to help bridge the gap in clothing needs for the community.

The women say the response from the public has been great, and they are running out of space in the storage unit they pay for. The only thing they are accepting at this time is men’s clothing and plus size clothing.

Even though the main focus was centered around the LGBT community, the organization received so many clothes from donations that they decided to give away clothes to other marginalized people in need.

Normand and Hamann say they need donations to help support their efforts. Monetary donations are welcome there are two GoFundme pages set up on their Facebook.

They also welcome clothing racks, large plastic storage containers, and transportation to help move the clothes where they are needed.