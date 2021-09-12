Overnight: FBI releases first of several documents on 911 investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Following the somber ceremonies across the country remembering the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the FBI overnight released one of the now-unclassified documents related to the investigation of the attacks on U.S. soil.

The document is the first of many formerly classified documents expected to be released in the coming months, following President Biden’s order to declassify them last week.

The document included a report from 2016 that provides details of the FBI’s work to investigate the role of the Saudi Government in the attacks.

The report did not find any evidence that Saudi leaders were involved, but did say Saudi nationals played a pivotal role in funding Al Qaeda.

The release came after more than 1,600 people affected by the attacks sent Biden a letter asking for the information to be released.