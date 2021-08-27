Parents opposing school mask mandate meet with the school board during a special meeting

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents in Sabine Parish met with the school board Thursday evening, during a special meeting. The meeting was requested by “Unmask our kids Sabine Parish” leader Kresha Matkin, which ended with the school board upholding state-wide guidelines for schools as it relates to covid protocol.

Parents who are a part of the “Unmask Our kids Sabine Parish” group say it is their right and their choice when it comes to making decisions for their children to wear masks; not the government.

“It is not just about a mask and it’s not just about people being selfish because they want what’s best for their children. It’s about the government forgetting their role and forgetting they work for the people,” Matkin said during the meeting.

Dozens of parents and people from the community sat in the gymnasium of Many High School to listen and address the school board of their concerns. Many opposing the idea because of health concerns and others saying it takes away from their parental & constitutional rights of freedom.

Brandi Taylor has four children in the Sabine Parish school system and said she is hurt by the way the board is handling their concerns.

“I think that the fact we can play basketball, I love basketball, but the fact that they can guard each other and be in each other’s faces but we make our kindergarteners take a nap in a mask,” Taylor said with anger and frustration.

After an hour of deliberations and comments from the community and local leaders, the board decided to vote in favor of the current state-wide mask mandate as their option when it comes to running their district. All members voted in favor of this but one. Dale Skinner was the only board member to oppose.

“I really understand how parents feel, it’s not fun to wear a mask, and I even what they are saying about being concerned about the effectiveness, I get all of that…I really do. But I do know that the governor did come down with an order that says we have to wear a mask and we are a public entity so that had to be a part of our plan,” Superintendent Sara Ebard told KTAL/KMSS.

However, parents in the crowd were not happy at all about the outcome.

“I am sad to say that the way it ended. The people still wanted to talk and ask questions and they shut us down. I didn’t like the way that ended, which is why I approached the board afterward. I had questions I wanted to be answered,” Matkin said.

She and other parents are now considering removing their children from the school system as a result.

“I can’t continue to compromise his health…as his mother, I have to make that decision for him,” Matkin said.