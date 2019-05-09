Parents say special needs kid brutally bitten on bus Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (CNN) - The parents of a student with special needs are speaking out after they say another student bit her several times while on the school bus.

They say the bus driver did nothing to help.

Lilly's parents say once she got off the bus Monday she was crying and holding onto her arm.

Her mom Lynn Waldron tried to calm her down by giving her a bath.

"She loves baths and that's soothing to her. So I brought her home and I was getting her ready for the bath. I took her sweatshirt off and that's when I noticed the bruising on her upper arm."

A Lamers bus lines representative says they have video recording on all Green Bay school buses and bus drivers are allowed to step in if an altercation happens.

Lilly's dad Chad Waldron says she was in an all-special needs bus.

"The seat was right behind the bus driver and he couldn't hear anything going on or see anything? Come on."

Lynn says the school principal was able to watch the video from the bus.

"He said it was horrifying to look at. That the girl was brutally biting my daughter's arm."

In a statement school district superintendent said "Several administrators and myself immediately reached out to the family and met with them to address their concerns and provide supports to ensure the physical and emotional well-being of our student."

"If you can't keep an eye on these kids and they are special needs, then you need to bring somebody in you know to be watching if the bus driver can't do it," said Chad.

Lynn says this could have been avoided had there been an adult watching the kids.

"I would like to see this not ever happen to another child. No other child needs to go through what Lilly went through."