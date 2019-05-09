Top Stories

Parents say special needs kid brutally bitten on bus

Posted: May 09, 2019 09:50 AM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 09:53 AM CDT

Parents say special needs kid brutally bitten on bus

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (CNN) - The parents of a student with special needs are speaking out after they say another student bit her several times while on the school bus.

They say the bus driver did nothing to help.

Lilly's parents say once she got off the bus Monday she was crying and holding onto her arm.

Her mom Lynn Waldron tried to calm her down by giving her a bath.

"She loves baths and that's soothing to her. So I brought her home and I was getting her ready for the bath. I took her sweatshirt off and that's when I noticed the bruising on her upper arm."

A Lamers bus lines representative says they have video recording on all Green Bay school buses and bus drivers are allowed to step in if an altercation happens.

Lilly's dad Chad Waldron says she was in an all-special needs bus.

"The seat was right behind the bus driver and he couldn't hear anything going on or see anything? Come on."

Lynn says the school principal was able to watch the video from the bus.

"He said it was horrifying to look at. That the girl was brutally biting my daughter's arm."

In a statement school district superintendent said "Several administrators and myself immediately reached out to the family and met with them to address their concerns and provide supports to ensure the physical and emotional well-being of our student."

"If you can't keep an eye on these kids and they are special needs, then you need to bring somebody in you know to be watching if the bus driver can't do it," said Chad.

Lynn says this could have been avoided had there been an adult watching the kids.

"I would like to see this not ever happen to another child. No other child needs to go through what Lilly went through."

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Celebrating Women

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Baby in the Statehouse

Baby in the Statehouse

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Women in homelessness

Women in homelessness

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News