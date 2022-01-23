Power down: Caddo Courthouse closed indefinitely for repairs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAK/KMSS) – Beginning Monday, the Caddo Parish Courthouse (501 Texas Street) will be closed until further notice to repair damage to the facility’s main power distribution system, which has caused an electrical outage.

During this time, all offices located in the Courthouse will be closed.

Workers are assessing damage to the Courthouse’s grid that occurred Sunday during maintenance work to the facility.

Please see information regarding specific agencies below:

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (Courthouse Operations): Citizens can still pay fines and bonds online at www.caddosheriff.org or in person at CPSO substations. Taxes can still be paid online or by US Mail at the address listed on the tax notice.

Caddo Parish Clerk Of Court: Citizens that wish to obtain a birth certificate or marriage license will need to visit the Bossier Parish or Desoto Parish Clerk of Court. There will be a satellite office providing limited services (protective orders, emergency civil suits and mortgages/conveyances only) located at the Caddo Parish Juvenile Clerk of Court (1835 N. Spring Street; 318-226-6772)

Caddo Parish Caddo Tax Assessor: all offices will be closed until the Courthouse is reopened.

Citizens who have specific questions regarding agencies located in the Courthouse may call (318)-226-6900.

