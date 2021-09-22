Power outage causes Wednesday morning evacuation of Shreveport’s Government Plaza

Government employees return to work after being evacuated Wednesday morning due to a power outage that caused a fire alarm to trip.

Government Plaza employees wait for the OK to return to work after a fire alarm was tripped.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Employees in Shreveport’s Government Plaza were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a power outage that tripped a fire alarm inside the building, according to Marquel Sennet, director of communications for the City of Shreveport.

After the fire alarm tripped, the building was evacuated in an abundance of caution, Sennet said.

A SWEPCO crew immediately responded and power was restored and in less than 20 minutes government employees were back on the job inside the building.

Sennet said about two blocks were affected by the outage.