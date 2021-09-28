Powerball: No winning ticket Monday; Wednesday total expected to hit $570 M

(NBC) – No winning ticket was sold for Monday’s $545 million Powerball jackpot, according to the game’s website, according to the game’s website.

That means there’ll be a whole lot of money at stake in Wednesday’s drawing.



The winning numbers were “21, 22, 39, 44 and 60” …and the Powerball number was “12,” and the power play was 2-x.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is a cool $570 million.