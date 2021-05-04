Prom season: Louisiana AG urges parents to talk to kids about underage drinking

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With prom season underway and graduations soon approaching, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says it’s a great time for families throughout our State to have conversations about underage drinking.

“As a father, I would do anything to protect my child; and as Attorney General, I am working hard to help keep your kids safe,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “One way we can all work together to make Louisiana a safer place is to talk to our children about the dangers and consequences of underage drinking.”



“These conversations are important, valuable, and meaningful in influencing kids’ decision to drink – or not drink – alcohol,” continued Attorney General Landry. “So I encourage all parents and guardians to guide their children in saying ‘yes’ to a healthy lifestyle.”



In April – Alcohol Responsibility Awareness Month – Landry and the Louisiana Department of Justice teamed up with Responsibility.org to educate the people of Louisiana on the issue.

Resources for starting these conversations with teens is available at www.AskListenLearn.org.

In addition, Landry offers the following tips for parents and guardians:

Have meaningful conversations with your kids on the importance of being responsible.

Let them know that underage is drinking is illegal and dangerous.

Teach them how their brains are still growing which makes the effects of alcohol greater for them than for adults.

Do not worry about the conversations being perfect; the only bad conversation is the one you do not

Lead by example; inspire your children to make healthy decisions.

Establish trust so your kids can come to you when they need you the most.

“Research shows that parents and caregivers are already doing a great job – 74% of 8th graders report they have never consumed alcohol, a statistic that has decreased 63% proportionally since 199,” Landry said.