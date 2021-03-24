PSC Foster Campbell announces $2.5M energy grants for local schools, governments

SHREVEPORT, LA. – Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell is awarding nearly $2.5 million in grants to local governments and parish school systems in Northwest Louisiana to promote energy efficiency.

The recipients of Campbell’s 2021 efficiency grants for Northwest Louisiana public institutions are:

• City of Shreveport: $250,000

• Caddo Parish Fire District 8: $50,000

• Town of Greenwood: $17,837

• Bossier Parish Community College: $500,000

• De Soto Parish School Board: $913,632

• De Soto Parish Police Jury: $220,893

• Webster Parish School Board: $385,000

• Red River Parish School Board: $165,947

• Bienville Parish School Board: $296,330

• Winn Parish School Board: $57,571

The energy upgrades funded by the grants include high-efficiency LED lights in buildings operated by local public agencies.

The improvements will lower electric bills by thousands of dollars for the grant recipients, Campbell said.

The LPSC Energy Efficiency program for public entities and political subdivisions is an offshoot of the commission’s “Quick Start” Energy Efficiency program, which since 2013 has helped residential and commercial utility customers lower their electricity consumption across Louisiana.

Participating utilities are SWEPCO, Entergy and CLECO.

“Energy Efficiency is a cost-effective way to reduce energy costs, improve building comfort and preserve our environment,” Campbell said. He added that “every dollar that local governments and public bodies save on their electric bills is a dollar that can help them improve service to the public in other ways.”

The next round of LPSC District 5 grants will be awarded in 2022, with the application deadline set at Jan. 31, 2022.

For more information, contact Gary Hobbs in Campbell’s LPSC District 5 office in Shreveport, 318-676-7464 or gary.hobbs@la.gov.