Pumpkin Spice Latte returning to Starbucks Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, LA - It definitely doesn't feel like it in the ArkLaTex, but fall is just around the corner. And this year, you can get into the autumn spirit earlier than ever thanks to Starbucks.
The coffee chain is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday.
The classic drink usually launches in September, but Starbucks announced last week they were bringing it back early this year.
You can learn more about the Pumpkin Spice Latte and check nutrition facts on the Starbucks website.
