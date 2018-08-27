Top Stories

Pumpkin Spice Latte returning to Starbucks Tuesday

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 08:48 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 08:53 AM CDT

SHREVEPORT, LA -  It definitely doesn't feel like it in the ArkLaTex, but fall is just around the corner. And this year, you can get into the autumn spirit earlier than ever thanks to Starbucks.

The coffee chain is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday.

The classic drink usually launches in September, but Starbucks announced last week they were bringing it back early this year. 

You can learn more about the Pumpkin Spice Latte and check nutrition facts on the Starbucks website.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected