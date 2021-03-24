Radiance Technologies extend 5-year sponsorship of Indy Bowl to 6 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sponsor of the Independence Bowl and the Independence Bowl Foundation have agreed to an extension of their five-year contract.

Radiance Technologies, who signed a five-year guaranteed contract to sponsor the Bowl in April 2020, have signed a one-year extension to that contract, making it six years in duration, as well as ESPN’s.

Bill Bailey, Radiance Technology CEO announced that they have agreed to a one-year extension – securing a six-year partnership for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

The extended agreement aligns with the new conference and team partnerships that were announced in January 2020 and the six-year extension with ESPN – announced in October 2020.

Although Army was selected to play in the 2020 Independence Bowl, it ultimately had to be cancelled in December due to the inability to find teams in the Pac-12 due to coronavirus concerns.

Baily said, “2020 was a difficult year for everyone, but we are excited about moving forward in this partnership – one that we believe has the makings of a long and fruitful relationship.

“The (Independence Bowl) staff, executive committee and the entire organization are first-class, and we look forward to strengthening the partnership we have established.”

All three partnerships run through the 49th edition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in 2025.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is slated to feature an annual matchup of either Army West Point (Army) or Brigham Young University (BYU) against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference (Pac-12), American Athletic Conference (AAC) or Conference USA (C-USA). Provided each primary tie-in gains bowl eligibility in the designated season, the matchups for each year from 2021-2025 will be:

2021: BYU vs. C-USA

2022: AAC vs. Army

2023: BYU vs. Pac-12

2024: Army vs. Pac-12

Army vs. Pac-12 2025: BYU vs. C-USA