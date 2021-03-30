Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Red Cross assists east Texas residents affected by Saturday’s tornadoes

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER/TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The American Red Cross East/Northeast Texas is assisting people affected by storms and tornadoes that occurred Saturday in Cherokee, Panola and Rusk Counties.

Red Cross team members began working with county and city officials surveying the damage in the communities impacted by the storms.

Casework is being provided for those significantly impacted to assist with immediate needs, including emergency lodging, food, health, mental health services and more.

Caseworkers will continue to work with residents to aid and help connect them with additional community resources.

Following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Red Cross workers and volunteers continue to wear masks, implement social distancing and use virtual means to provide assistance when possible.

Anyone affected by the severe weather and in need of assistance is asked to call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss