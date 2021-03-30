Red Cross assists east Texas residents affected by Saturday’s tornadoes

TYLER/TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The American Red Cross East/Northeast Texas is assisting people affected by storms and tornadoes that occurred Saturday in Cherokee, Panola and Rusk Counties.

Red Cross team members began working with county and city officials surveying the damage in the communities impacted by the storms.

Casework is being provided for those significantly impacted to assist with immediate needs, including emergency lodging, food, health, mental health services and more.

Caseworkers will continue to work with residents to aid and help connect them with additional community resources.

Following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Red Cross workers and volunteers continue to wear masks, implement social distancing and use virtual means to provide assistance when possible.

Anyone affected by the severe weather and in need of assistance is asked to call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767