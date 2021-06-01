Rep. Mike Johnson to hold constituent town hall in Webster Parish

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Dist. 4) will hold a Webster Union Townhall from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College, 9500 Industrial Dr. in Minden.

The purpose of the town hall is for Johnson to provide an update on Washington activities and Johnson will take questions from constituents.

The event is open to the public.