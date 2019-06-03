RiP: Apple breaks up iTunes into three apps

(NBC NEWS) -- It’s the end of an era for Apple's music lovers.

The tech giant announced Monday during its yearly developer's conference in San Jose, California, that it will be breaking up iTunes, the desktop application that helped jumpstart the digital music economy and made Apple a force in the entertainment industry.

Instead of iTunes, Apple will offer separate applications for music, television, and podcasts.

Apple Music, the company's subscription streaming rival to Spotify, will take on the role of all music-related consumption. Apple TV will wrap in the company's forthcoming streaming video service. And the company's podcast app will continue to serve spoken-word news and entertainment content.

