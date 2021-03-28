Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Rusk County sheriff: No major injuries in Mount Enterprise but lots of damage, debris

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) — A command center was set up in Mount Enterprise after a tornado moved through the city.

A church and about a dozen homes were damaged. The tornado ripped the roofs off some houses.

“We don’t have reports of significant injuries,” Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said outside the command center.

He said some people couldn’t get out of their houses because of the debris left behind.

“We are doing everything we can to clear the roads,” Valdez said.

He said the tornado touched down about a quarter mile west Pump Station Road and followed an east-northeast track.

“We’ve got a lot of tree damage (and) a lot of house damage,” the sheriff said. “We’ve got about 12 families who have been displaced right now. We are currently trying to set up shelter.”

The sheriff said Mount Enterprise High School was being used as a shelter. The Red Cross would also be helping residents affected by the storm.

