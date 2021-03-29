Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Saturday tornadoes: Panola County judge issues disaster declaration

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones on Monday issued a local state Disaster Declaration for Panola County, following the two EF2 tornadoes that swept through and devastated the area and caused one casualty.

This declaration will make it possible to obtain Federal assistance for Panola County residents who were affected by the tragic storms.

The disaster declaration will be in force for seven days, and then state law requires a vote of county commissioners if it is to be extended beyond that period of time.

People in need of assistance are asked to contact Panola County Emergency Management Coordinator Tommy Earle at (903) 692-2844.

FEMA as well as other nonprofits have been activated and worked throughout the weekend making plans to assist.

To read the entire declaration, click on the link below:

Panola-county-disaster-declaration-3-29-21Download

