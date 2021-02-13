Senate votes to consider witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment case, potentially extending trial

In this image from video, Michael van der Veen, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, talks as he answers a question from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Senators have voted to consider witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, potentially extending the trial.

Trump’s attorney Michael van der Veen, however, balked at the request, and in an impassioned plea opposing calling witnesses, he threatened to call 100 witnesses.

Closing arguments were expected Saturday with no witnesses called. But lead Democratic prosecutor Jamie Raskin of Maryland asked for a deposition of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over fresh information.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File)

She has widely shared a conversation she had with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy over Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 as the mob was rioting over the presidential election results.

Raskin said it was necessary to determine Trump’s role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot. There were 55 senators who voted to debate the motion to subpoena, including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who changed his vote to aye in the middle of the count.