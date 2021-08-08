Services held for 3-year-old killed in Minden drive-by shooting

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services were held Saturday for 3-year-old Aldravion “King” Taylor, who was fatally shot late last month in a drive-by shooting.

The toddler died July 28th, when police say a car pulled up to a home on Plum Road and opened fire. One of the bullets struck the toddler as he was playing with his toys on the floor. The child was rushed to Minden Medical Center but later was pronounced dead.

The child’s grandmother, Veronica Nelson, who only lost her husband a month ago, said Saturday’s funeral was her late husband’s 50th birthday. A woman of faith, Nelson said, “…our plans are not God’s plans, adding she is blessed to know that her grandson is an angel.

But she expressed regret that she “won’t get the opportunity to watch my grandson grow.”

Nelson said she and her son, little King’s father, were in Texas when the shooting happened, but when they were notified, “My prayers was ‘Lord please help my baby pull through,'” She said when they got the news, she said they immediately drove straight to the hospital.

Although funerals by nature are a time of great sadness, in addition to mourning the toddler’s death, family and friends celebrated his life.

Live bands and gospel singers sang praises that King is now in a better place, and a guest speaker recited a poem called, “The Broken Chain,” on behalf of King’s parents.

“We Knew that evening God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to not lose you, but you did not go alone. From part of us went with you the day God called you home,”

“Our family chains broken and nothing seems the same. But God calls us one by one to chain us again,” she continued. “Love mommy and daddy.”

On Friday, Bossier City Police arrested 19-year-old JaCorein Richardson on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Aldravion “King” Taylor at his mother’s home on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.

